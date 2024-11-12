Apple's Next Big Device Could Flip The Tablet Script If This Specs Leak Is True

Apple is gearing up to release what could be its most unexpected product in quite some time. According to a recent report from Bloomberg, the Cupertino tech giant is cooking up a device that's part smart home hub, part tablet, and part AI gadget. The report comes as Apple looks for its next big success after over a decade of very little shakeup. For some time now, the iPhone has driven sales for Apple, with Mac and iPad at a distant second. While that has carried the company to become one of the most successful in the world, it has recently been leapfrogged by Nvidia. That shift is a sign of the times, and Tim Cook's Apple is seemingly looking to reinvigorate itself. With its most recent big bet on the Vision Pro spatial computing headset — one that's still searching for a purpose — having failed to catch wind, it's clear the company is barking up a different tree with this supposed smart home tablet.

Codename J490, the gadget described in the new report, would be a square, wall-mounted display roughly the size of two iPhones placed alongside one another. It reportedly has a camera, speakers, and a built-in battery. However, it will not run iOS or even iPadOS according to the report, instead sporting a new interface, codenamed Pebble, that's being compared to a mix of watchOS and the iPhone's StandBy mode. It will reportedly be centered around Siri and Apple Intelligence, able to smartly control your home using AI capabilities, in addition to other features like FaceTime video calling. Apple reportedly expects this to function mostly as an ambient computer, with users issuing voice commands similar to the way users interact with Google Assistant or Alexa devices from its competitors.

