Apple Just Killed A Smart Glasses Project (And We Can't Really Blame Them)

Apple has seemingly given up on its XR ambitions — or, at least, toned down its future prospects dramatically — following the lackluster reception of its uber-expensive Vision Pro Mixed Reality headset. As per a Bloomberg report, Apple has nixed plans for a pair of Augmented Reality (AR) smart glasses that would draw power from Mac hardware in tethered mode.

It seems the project, which is said to have been in development for years under the codename "N107," was chasing the tried and tested formula of glasses kitted out with display units, linked to a power-processing source. "The company had initially wanted the glasses to pair with an iPhone, but it ran into problems over how much processing power the handset could provide," says the report.

This idea is not novel: Almost every pair of AR/VR glasses out there relies on a wired phone or computing connection. Take, for example, the well-received Xreal 2 or one of RayNeo's smart glasses, which can be paired with mobile phones, laptops, iPads, consoles, and their own battery-equipped smart hubs for content consumption.

Perhaps Apple was too worried about the glasses draining the connected iPhone's battery juice, which resulted in shifting the wired connection interface to a Mac. The idea was that the Mac would not only provide more firepower, but also a larger battery to keep the AR smart glasses running for a longer duration. However, it seems silicon performance and battery uptake were not the only problems.