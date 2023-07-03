Apple's Vision Pro Sales Success Faces A Bigger Threat Than Consumer Demand

It looks like Apple's Vision Pro won't be an easy buy for deep-pocket XR headset enthusiasts in 2024. According to a report from the Financial Times, Apple has made "drastic cuts" to production estimates for its highly-anticipated headset, which is expected to hit the shelves early next year. Citing sources inside Apple and one of its supply chain partners Luxshare, the report says Apple could end up producing less than 400,000 units of its headset, which is priced at $3,499.

The complexity of the headset's engineering, and the subsequent production difficulties associated with the whole assembly process, have been cited as the key reasons behind Apple scaling down the production forecasts. Two other supply contractors cited in the report claim Apple has only asked them to provide enough material for assembling between 130,000 and 150,000 Vision Pro units in its first production year.

Apple had initially targeted one million shipped units for its debut AR/VR headset, and maintained a minimum prep time of at least two quarters between launch and market arrival so that developers could ready their apps and the company could deal with the production challenges. However, Apple is reportedly not pleased with its suppliers due to the low yield of the micro-OLED display panels on the Vision Pro.