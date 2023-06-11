Apple May Offer A Cheaper Vision Headset In 2025

Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset had its highly-anticipated introduction at WWDC 2023 earlier this month, but it appears that a second-gen iteration and a more affordable trim are already in the works. Starting with the next-gen Vision Pro, it will supposedly be faster with a more advanced sensor array. However, it is the rumored budget-friendly model that will really push Apple's idea into the mainstream.

This won't be the first time that we are hearing about a more economical version, though. In the latest edition of Mark German's PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg notes that the cheaper version of Vision Pro is in the test phase and might arrive in 2025. The headset, which Apple might put up on the shelves as Vision or Vision One, will be significantly cheaper than the $3,500 Vision Pro.

To recall, when Apple announced the price of its headset, the live audience at its Apple Campus gasped audibly in surprise. At the moment, there is little that we know about the headset, its internal hardware, or a rough asking price, but Gurman made a few educated guesses about the Vision Pro perks that will be watered down.

Why would Apple want to make a cheaper Vision headset? Analysts say the Vision Pro isn't exactly a mainstream consumer device at $3,500, adding that if Apple really wants to win the "spatial computing race," it needs to make the hardware more accessible. That's where a cheaper headset fits.