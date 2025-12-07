6 CarPlay Settings That Are Messing With Your Experience

Driving can sometimes be stressful, and Apple's CarPlay is intended to reduce that stress, rather than add to it. So, if you find that there are niggling annoyances in your CarPlay setup, then it's time to do something about it. The good news is that CarPlay is really quite customizable once you get into the settings and start turning things on and off. CarPlay was first introduced in 2014, and there have been many tweaks and refinements since then, including Apple's release of iOS 26 in September 2025, which introduced several new CarPlay features – including the option to add widgets – and even better customization options.

You can't change everything, however, and in many cases that's deliberate. Apple avoids letting you do anything in CarPlay that might be considered dangerous, like having bright lights inside the car when it's dark outside, or playing videos while the car is in motion. The settings we suggest changing aren't necessarily bad features, but different drivers have different requirements. What works for one person — like Siri interrupting your carefully curated drivetime playlist to tell you something — might be a total nightmare for someone else. Some settings can be changed directly on your CarPlay screen, but others need to be accessed via your iPhone. We'll cover both types here and let you know what needs to be accessed where.