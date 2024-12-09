8 Apple HomePod Features You Might Not Know About

Anyone looking for a top-rated smart home speaker has plenty of options to choose from. Apple's flagship offering is the second-generation HomePod, which debuted in 2023. Like all Apple products, it doesn't come cheap, and there are a number of more affordable alternatives on the market, but none manage to work quite as seamlessly with Apple's in-house smart home ecosystem.

Apple designed the latest HomePod with plenty of additional features to justify the high price tag, although not every HomePod owner will be aware of them. Many of these additional capabilities require certain options to be switched on or certain commands to be issued — all things that are easy to overlook when trying to get to grips with a new device for the first time.

Whether you're a HomePod owner trying to make sure you get the best out of Apple's latest smart speaker or a prospective buyer deciding whether it's worth taking the plunge and buying one, these eight features are all worth knowing about.