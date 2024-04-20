5 Affordable Apple HomePod Alternatives

The Apple HomePod is a smart speaker with next-level audio quality thanks to its spatial audio technology, made possible by its Apple S7 chipset. However, not everyone has roughly $300 to spend on a smart speaker, especially if they want one in multiple rooms, nor does everyone want to spend that much. Luckily, in this smart home renaissance, there are plenty of alternatives to choose from.

A good smart speaker can make all the difference because it essentially acts as the hub for a smart home. The speaker you choose also dictates the ecosystem you use to communicate with the rest of your smart devices. If you go with an Amazon Echo, you'll set up routines and tasks in the Alexa app. If you go with a Google Nest, you'll use the Google Assistant to set everything up.

Amazon offers a wide variety of speakers that are $100 and under, with only a few Google devices exceeding that $100 barrier. That's the price tag we define as affordable. You'll be surprised how many quality options are available at that price point, which is perfect if you don't want to spend too much on a speaker.