How To Set Your iPhone Screen To Grayscale (And Why You Might Want To)

If you're like most people, chances are you're glued to your phone screen almost 24/7, too. In fact, a survey by health data management company Harmony Healthcare IT shows that the average daily phone screen time for Americans is more than five hours, with Gen Zs clocking in 6 hours and 27 minutes. Naturally, being on your phone all the time can take a toll on both your physical and mental health. You might suffer from eye strain, headaches, and anxiety. So whenever possible, it's a good idea to practice unplugging.

Some iPhone focus apps can help you with this. But if you don't like cluttering your device with third-party apps, there's actually a built-in setting on your iPhone to get you to take your eyes off your screen: grayscale mode. According to different studies, setting your phone screen to grayscale can effectively minimize device use. Here's a quick guide on how to enable this feature on your iPhone.