How To Add Widgets To CarPlay In iOS 26
iOS 26 is one of Apple's biggest updates in recent years. Aside from moving to a new design language with the Liquid Glass theme, the update also came with several new features you should check out. Yet the company didn't stop at making improvements to the phone. It also added several new features to CarPlay to make driving with your iPhone more convenient.
One of the new CarPlay features to look into with iOS 26 is widgets. Much like the widgets on your phone, this function displays small windows on your car's infotainment screen that lets you interact with various apps. It's quite simple to add a widget to CarPlay, as long as you're on iOS 26 and have already connected your phone to your car. From your phone, just go to Settings > General > CarPlay, and then choose the car you want to add widgets to.
Once you're in the car menu, tap Widgets under customize. Ensure that Show Widgets is turned on, and you will see widgets under Stack 1 and Stack 2. These will correspond to the widgets on the left- and right-hand sides of your car screen, and you can rearrange them by tapping and dragging the hamburger icon on the right side of the widget stack. You can also edit some widgets by tapping on the "i" icon.
Other CarPlay improvements in iOS 26
Of course, Apple did not just stop at adding widgets to Apple CarPlay and call it a day. It also added several new abilities that even the most avid Android fan will have to admit they're missing out on. For one, you can finally get live updates from food delivery apps or similar services that you would normally see on your phone. You can also wirelessly stream videos (while parked) on your car's display with iOS 26, although this might require some updates from car manufacturers.
One more thing I can say about Apple CarPlay is that it's far faster and smoother to use than Android Auto. I have a Samsung S24 Ultra and an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although the former is newer and technically more powerful than the latter, CarPlay delivers a better experience, with no stuttering and freezing. It could just be an issue with my Samsung phone, but that still means the iPhone offers a better out-of-the-box experience, at least for me.
All these new features might finally make someone on the fence between Android Auto and Apple CarPlay finally take the plunge and buy an iPhone. This could especially be the case if you do a lot of driving. For what it's worth, I would've chosen the iPhone over other flagship Android phones if its use in my car is my only consideration — even without the widgets.