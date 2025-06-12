Here's How Apple Came Up With The Name 'Siri'

Most of us barely think twice before summoning Siri, whether it's to set an alarm, send a text, or settle an argument with a quick fact check. The name has become so familiar, so tightly woven into Apple's ecosystem, that it's easy to forget it wasn't always inevitable.

There was a time the virtual assistant's very name, the same one that rolls off the tongue without a second thought, was in debate. In fact, it nearly didn't make it to launch. Long before it echoed in millions of living rooms and pockets, Siri was just one option among many — one that Steve Jobs famously disliked — as Apple contemplated what to call its new virtual assistant.

Another fact worthy of your next trivia night: Apple did not come up with the name Siri, nor was Siri originally built for the iPhone, surprising as that may sound. The story behind Apple's resident concierge involves a startup acquisition, a Norwegian name with a hidden meaning, and some last-minute decisions that could have rewritten tech history. Here's how Apple landed on a name that now needs no introduction.

