10 Cars With The Biggest Screens Available In 2025

Over the past decade or so, cars have become more and more like the other tech we use daily. Our EVs get OTA updates, just like our phones; some automakers have experimented with implementing paywalls for features, much like apps; and software glitches can bring even the best-made cars to their knees.

Another way in which our cars are fast becoming like our other devices is the prevalence of screens. It seems that the days of tactile controls and analog gauges are gone, replaced by a proliferation of touchscreens and digital instrument clusters. In-car screens aren't anything new, of course, but it's impossible to deny that they've become a bigger — literally, too, judging by some of the cars we'll discuss later — part of our automotive experience. Case in point: some market observers expect the automotive display market to grow to a massive $48.9 billion by 2034, up from $16 billion in 2024.

Now, not everyone is a fan of screens in cars, with critics pointing to the lack of physical feedback and the need to take one's eyes off the road to adjust basic functions. Despite that, though, it seems like the in-car screen is here to stay, whether in the form of relatively small 14-inch units or massive 50-plus-inch behemoths. So if you're a fan and want to know which cars offer the most screen real estate in 2025, here's a list for you.

