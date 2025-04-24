2025 Lincoln Navigator First Drive: New Gadgets Can't Hide An Old Truth

The combination of full-size SUV proportions and the less-than-subtle styling features that have been Lincoln's default since the latter half of the 20th century always gave the Navigator lots of presence, and that's also true of the 2025 model. But what's really notable is how Lincoln combined styling elements from the latest Nautilus with the underlying structure of the new Ford Expedition.

Up front is a squarer version of the Nautilus grille, with horizontal bars connecting the centered Lincoln logo to the headlights. Base Reserve models have an illuminated Lincoln logo, but the connecting bars are also illuminated on Black Label models. During the day, this makes the Navigator look a bit like it's wearing a night brace, but when the sun goes down all you can see is a visor-like light pattern across the front of the car, with winged corners formed by the headlights.

The Navigator shares its body shell and doors with the Expedition, along with a split tailgate that's new for 2025. This is a great choice in terms of function, but less so in terms of form, as it seems to have given designers too much of a challenge when integrating the taillights. The continuous taillight bar looks classy on its own, but zoom out and it hangs awkwardly off the back of the tailgate.

