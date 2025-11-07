WhatsApp Is Officially Available On Apple Watch - Here's What It Can Do & Which Models Get It

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging services in the world. Over 3 billion people use the app every month across the globe. So, some Apple users may have understandably been frustrated by the fact that, until recently, there wasn't an official way to interface with the app directly from the Apple Watch. Sure, there were methods for setting up WhatsApp notifications that would pop up on your wrist, but there wasn't really a way to replicate the full experience. Now, that's all changing.

The messaging giant has taken a big step in integrating its platform into the Apple ecosystem, with a dedicated version of the app that is specifically designed for the Apple Watch. This isn't just a minor update or an extension of the iPhone app, but rather a custom-tailored version of the platform that is designed for the smaller, wearable screen, bringing the full scope of WhatsApp into the hands (or wrists) of millions of iOS users worldwide and allowing them new ways to use their Apple Watch without their iPhone.

Apple Watch owners might naturally have a few questions about this new release: What can this new version of the app do, and which models of the smart watch will it be compatible with?