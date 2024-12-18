How To Use WhatsApp On An Apple Watch

Billions of people around the globe use WhatsApp to keep in touch with family, friends, colleagues, and more. If you count yourself among that number, you probably access the messaging app on various devices, including your phone, tablet, computer, and maybe even on a Meta Quest 3S. However, if you're a WhatsApp-using Apple Watch owner, you've probably noticed a glaring omission from the App Store — there's no dedicated WhatsApp app for the Apple Watch. The reasons Apple has failed to create an Apple Watch app for the world's most popular messaging app is a mystery. The good news is there's a workaround that makes it possible to read your WhatsApp messages on the Apple Watch.

Advertisement

While this workaround won't provide you with the full functionality you get with WhatsApp on other devices, you can send, receive, and respond to messages in a limited way. That means you'll always get important messages even when you don't have your phone nearby. Unfortunately, you won't be able to view images using this method, so you'll have to wait until you can access your phone to laugh at all those funny memes your friends sent in the group chat. Still, being able to use WhatsApp on an Apple Watch makes it easy to stay connected in situations where using your phone isn't convenient.