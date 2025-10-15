Google Hits 'Go' On Android Auto 15.2 – Here's How You Can Get It

Google's Android Auto version 15.2 is now officially available. The two big new features that Google has announced for Android Auto are Gemini and Call Screening — both prominent additions to the company's Pixel phones. When comparing Gemini to Google Assistant, you realize just how much the experience can be scaled up. Instead of pertaining to strict voice commands and structured instructions, you can loosen up a bit, and Gemini will use all of its AI goodness to understand what you need.

Google exemplified this by showing how you can use Gemini on Android Auto to send text messages to a friend in a different language — and the assistant will automatically translate all future messages to that specific contact. You can ask for restaurant recommendations "on the way" during a commute, and Gemini will attempt to only pick the most convenient options based on your existing route. Gemini Live is also coming to Android Auto, which basically gives you a car buddy with virtually boundless back-and-forth conversations.

Call Screening on Pixel devices has been around for a bit, and the feature is now making its way to your car. This will massively reduce the number of avoidable or unimportant calls you take on the road. Call Notes is another addition that will help summarize the important bits in a phone conversation. All mentioned features should be rolled out to Android Auto by the end of the year, per Google. Regardless, it's best to keep the app updated to ensure a bug-free experience.