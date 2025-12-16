5 Apps You Might Not Realize Work With CarPlay

Once you've started using Apple CarPlay in your vehicle, it's difficult to imagine a time when you didn't have it. Being able to so easily access your music, podcasts, text messages, navigation system, and more without ever having to look down at your iPhone while driving, which could potentially compromise the safety of you and everyone else on the road with you, is tremendous. Because we are so attached to our smartphones nowadays, Apple CarPlay allows you to continue that connection when you had to sever it before. That being said, there are ways that you can use CarPlay that may not have ever occurred to you before.

Most CarPlay usage goes to the apps you expect to use in a car. You have your driving app of choice, be it Apple Maps, Google Maps, Waze, or other navigation alternatives. You also have your music, such as Apple Music or Spotify. These apps are simply extensions of things that we have been using in cars for many, many years at this point. However, there are many other apps that are Apple CarPlay enabled you can install. Here, we're going to look at five different CarPlay-ready apps for you to download, from providing you with further entertainment options for your drive to providing important information about the route you are traveling to connecting you with your workplace.