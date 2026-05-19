You Really Shouldn't Put Expensive Tech In Airport TSA Bins - Here's Why

Before you arrive and relax at your holiday destination, going through TSA screening is a stressful rite of passage. Apart from reports about TSA damaging luggage, there have also been claims about items going missing during the scanning process. With the rush of screening lines and thousands of people passing through each day, there are a lot of possible reasons why your things can get lost. For example, you may have removed an item, put it in the bin, and forgottento retrieve it. When this happens, you can simply return to the scanning area and speak to the TSA supervisor to retrieve it. But if it's not there anymore, the next course of action is to file a claim using the TSA Lost and Found Form.

However, it's also possible your belongings have disappeared because someone stole them. In the past, we've talked about how phones get targeted by thieves at TSA checkpoints a lot, especially when left in the bin. But in reality, there's nothing really stopping someone from stealing any expensive tech when it's left unattended for too long. In particular, small valuables that are easy to shove into bags or coat pockets are likely targets. So, if you want to avoid having your headphones, smartwatches, e-readers, tablets, cameras, and other expensive gadgets snatched, it's best to do a few things for added security.