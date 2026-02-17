Why Some TSA Checkpoints Make You Remove Your Laptop (But Others Don't)

Few things are more frustrating than going through TSA at the airport. While much of the discussion around it has to do with whether or not all of these precautions are necessary in and what objects are or are not banned for carry-on travel, a lot of the frustration merely comes with not knowing exactly what you need to do once you approach the checkpoint. Do you need to take off your shoes? Does your carry-on bag go directly on the conveyer belt, or do you need to put it in a bin? Did you empty your pockets of everything — metal or not — before going through the body scanner? One of the most common questions is whether or not you need to remove your laptop from your bag and place it in a separate bin.

The official ruling on this particular scenario is yes. On the TSA official website, it states that you must remove your laptop from your bag for X-ray screening. This is something TSA has required of passengers going back at least 20 years. By doing this, the screener gets the best view of the device to see if there is anything potentially dangerous about it, be it an explosive or some other nefarious technology, and avoids the pitfall of laptop components blocking the view of other things in your bag. The TSA expanded this in 2022 to include electronics larger than a cellphone (like a tablet). However, there are some checkpoints where you may not need to remove your laptop, and there is one of two reasons for this: updated technology or paid convenience.