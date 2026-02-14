These 3 Popular Items Were Once Banned By TSA, But Not Anymore

When the Transport Security Agency (TSA) was established on November 19, 2001, its mission was to make flying in the US safer in the aftermath of 9/11.

The agency was tasked with performing 100% checked baggage screening, increasing the role of the Federal Air Marshal Service, and overseeing the introduction of reinforced cockpit doors. However, it's easy to forget just how important a job this is when a TSA agent takes your favorite gadget or tool before you board a flight.

The good news is that many of the rules that governed what could and could not be taken onto a plane have been relaxed. This is not because it's suddenly safe to take these items on board, but because of advancements in imaging scanners, improved explosive detection systems, and far more detailed training for screeners.

This doesn't mean that security has been relaxed. In some cases, if bans weren't lifted entirely, they were refined. Size limits were introduced, battery capacity thresholds were defined, and distinctions were made between items that merely looked intimidating on a scanner and those that posed a realistic risk inside an aircraft cabin.