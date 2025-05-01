4 TSA-Approved Multi-Tools You Can Carry On Your Next Flight

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many things to love about traveling, like trying new food, learning about other cultures, and expanding your world view. But in some cases, the physical act of going to the airport and getting on the plane can be a nightmare, especially since passing TSA checks can feel like taking a test that you're only mildly prepared for. With guidelines that continuously evolve as airports seek to tackle new threats, even seasoned travelers may find themselves in trouble at security if they don't update themselves on the rules. Not to mention, some airports can be stricter than others in terms of implementation. Either way, no one wants to have their bag searched, be unceremoniously questioned by the staff, or risk missing their flight due to unexpected delays.

Advertisement

While we've talked about the different electronics you can or cannot bring into the cabin before, you may be wondering if your multi-tool can also be an exception. After all, multi-tools can be useful for everything from a camping trip to a self-defense tool if you're out and about in a sketchy city. The good news is that some multi-tools may fit the bill and be allowed with your hand carry bag. To help you evaluate the one you already have (or what you plan to get), we've made a short guide on the TSA guidelines on multi-tools below. And if you've realized the one you currently have does not fit the bill, we also included recommendations on TSA-compliant options and our reasoning behind them below.

Advertisement