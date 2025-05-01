4 TSA-Approved Multi-Tools You Can Carry On Your Next Flight
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are many things to love about traveling, like trying new food, learning about other cultures, and expanding your world view. But in some cases, the physical act of going to the airport and getting on the plane can be a nightmare, especially since passing TSA checks can feel like taking a test that you're only mildly prepared for. With guidelines that continuously evolve as airports seek to tackle new threats, even seasoned travelers may find themselves in trouble at security if they don't update themselves on the rules. Not to mention, some airports can be stricter than others in terms of implementation. Either way, no one wants to have their bag searched, be unceremoniously questioned by the staff, or risk missing their flight due to unexpected delays.
While we've talked about the different electronics you can or cannot bring into the cabin before, you may be wondering if your multi-tool can also be an exception. After all, multi-tools can be useful for everything from a camping trip to a self-defense tool if you're out and about in a sketchy city. The good news is that some multi-tools may fit the bill and be allowed with your hand carry bag. To help you evaluate the one you already have (or what you plan to get), we've made a short guide on the TSA guidelines on multi-tools below. And if you've realized the one you currently have does not fit the bill, we also included recommendations on TSA-compliant options and our reasoning behind them below.
TSA guidelines for multi-tools in carry on luggage
According to the TSA guidelines, any multi-tool with knives are already a no-go. What this means is that even the most basic Swiss Army Knife already misses the mark and will need to be stored in your checked in luggage. On the other hand, TSA does mention that scissors are negotiable, as long as they're less than 4 inches in length. Plus, it recommends securely wrapping it, so it doesn't accidentally injure whoever will be doing the evaluation.
Thankfully, many multi-tool manufacturers produce bladeless options, as they're also useful for professional settings that require tools but have stringent rules around having knives on the job. So, if you've just realized that your everyday multi-tool is disqualified, don't worry. We've rounded up some options that you might want to consider buying for your next trip via plane. In addition, we've included some options that are not in production anymore that also fit the bill that may still be available in other channels.
Take note, while these tools do technically fit the specified guidelines, the safest option when it comes to bringing multi-tools on a flight is to check them in as much as possible. At the end of the day, TSA cautions that its officers will still be the ones to make the final call. But, if you think there's a good reason for you to have them in the cabin or you don't usually check bags in regularly, here are some possible options.
Victorinox Jetsetter
With its long history as the one of the OG multi-tools, Victorinox has designed a Swiss Army Knife befitting the age of air travel: the Jetsetter. Part of our list of some of the best Swiss Army Knives for keychains, it has many things that the modern jetsetter might need for their adventures: scissors, keyring, bottle opener, wire stripper, screwdriver and a tweezer/toothpick. On Amazon, the Jetsetter SAK has netted itself an average 4.6-star rating from more than 670 people.
Weighing just 0.77 ounces, this little magnetic tool sells for $24 on the official Victorinox website. But take note, while it does technically fit all the requirements, one reviewer did mention that it was confiscated on a trip to Japan. Alternatively, there is also the reddot design award-winning Jetsetter@work Alox that also matches the TSA standards. Apart from also not having a knife, it is also one of the few available Victorinox SAK models with a removable 32GB USB.
On the other hand, Victorinox also offers card-type multi-tools that also pass airport security guidelines, like the SwissCard Nailcare. And while it does live up to the name with its glass nail file, it has over a dozen other features that include screwdrivers, scissors, magnifying glass, rulers, tweezers, and even a ballpoint pen. At just a little over 0.9 ounces, it's packed with features befitting its $42 price tag. On Amazon, the SwissCard Nailcare also boasts a pretty impressive 4.7-star rating from more than 160 people.
Gerber Multi-Plier 600 Bladeless
For frequent flyers looking for a packed full-sized option that even the U.S. military trusts, the Gerber Multi-Plier 600 Bladeless fits TSA requirements without holding back on both size and features. Unlike the other tool brands that don't encourage taking its tool apart, such as Leatherman, this Gerber multi-tool is actually designed with a removable RemGrit saw.
From a practical perspective, this means more leverage when you're trying to slice something. But in terms of flying, this actually makes the rest of the tool fit the TSA in-cabin requirements. Priced at $119.99, it's a relatively expensive option, but it does come with 14 different tools at your disposal. Considering it has everything from screwdrivers, wire cutters, ruler, scissors, to a bottle opener, leaving the little saw for a trip doesn't seem to be that much of a dealbreaker.
That said, if you want something significantly cheaper or a little more compact, the Gerber Shard is also a TSA-compliant option from the same brand. Priced at $6.99, the Gerber Shard weighs just an ounce and has several functions, which include a pry bar, cross driver, wire stripper, small/large flathead drivers, and bottle opener. Measuring 2.7 inches, Gerber shares that the stainless steel tool is also corrosion-resistant. Despite its small package, one reviewer mentioned that they were able to get more than 20 uses from it that range from scratching labels to carving. And the best part? None of them required blades that make it impossible to get through security.
Toor Knives Keychain Multi-Tool
Retailing at $35, the Toor Knives Keychain Multi-Tool is falls in the middle in terms of price on this list. However, it is a proud Made in the USA brand that based out of San Diego, California. In addition, it was also founded by a former Marine Corps officer, who utilized his personal experience on the field. So, if you're the kind of person who likes to use your dollars to support local, it's one way to spend your money on American craftsmanship.
Weighing 1.5 ounces and measuring 4.1 inches, it's a sturdy, relatively flat tool that can slot easily in any carry-on. Apart from its detachable Phillips screw, it also has multiple wrench fittings and can act like a bottle opener or pry bar. Since it doesn't have any blades or scissors, it definitely meets the TSA criteria with little room for being mistaken.
Apart from the Toor Knives option, there have been a growing number of useful multi-tools that can even fit your keychain. In the past, we've mentioned the likes of the Ukonic Millennium Falcon 8-in-1 Multitool Kit, which is a flat tool with different shapes that can act like hex wrenches and corners that can turn into scrapers and screwdrivers that sells for $19.99. And unsurprisingly, the biggest selling point of this multi-tool is that it looks like the Millennium Falcon from "Star Wars." If you want something for eating, the Glacier Spork Multi-Tool retails for $12.95 and is an essential accessory every digital nomad should have.
Leatherman Rime
In the past, Leatherman has made attempts to produce several TSA-compliant multi-tools. However, with time, most of them have been officially retired. As of writing, one of the few currently in production is its snowboard tool, the Rime. Consisting of a scraper, bottle opener, lace assist, and screwdrivers, it doesn't have any of the sharp bits that TSA agents are trained to spot. For $9.60, the black oxide-coated tool also comes with a spring-loaded carabiner, so you can easily attach it during a run. While not many people will see the benefit of the iPod Shuffle attachment option, it does have a headphone storage feature for people who still prefer wires. Measuring 2.9 inches in length and weighing only 30 grams, it's a lightweight and compact option if you're planning to fly somewhere for winter sports.
Other retired Leatherman multi-tools that are designed to follow TSA specifications also include the Brewzer, Cam, Grind, Jam, Pump, Rail, Style PS, Thruster, and Tread series. While they may not be as readily available as those still in production, it's still possible to find them through other channels. Alternatively, there are ways to retrofit your existing Leatherman tool to fit TSA guidelines. For example, the Leatherman Rebar multi-tool can be TSA-accepted, since it is built without a knife, but you will still need to remove the saw. That said, Leatherman explicitly shares that its tools are not meant to be disassembled unless it's by trained technicians, so this can impact its functionality.
How these multi-tools made it to the list
With so many variations of multi-tools in the market, it's truly a case-to-case basis, and no single brand makes all their tools carry-on compliant. When crafting this list, we first referenced the most recent guidelines available on the official TSA website. Then, we looked into tools that come from reputable brands that fit the bill. Afterward, we considered the different ways a multi-tool can be an essential component to your travels, whether it's for professional, personal, or even use for sports. Apart from being TSA-compliant, we looked into factors to help you make a decision like portability, tools lists, and price. While it did not affect their placement on the list, we also mentioned unique features that may help you make a decision, such as known awards or being made in America.
Lastly, we took note of other products in the manufacturer's portfolio, which may no longer be in production but are still TSA-compliant. In some cases, these tools may have what you need and still be available for sale from third-party or secondhand sellers. However, it's important to manage your expectations, as compliance is a moving target and their placement on this list isn't 100% foolproof. Depending on new information about ongoing air safety threats, the TSA may introduce more guidelines in the future. Not to mention, when traveling across countries, the strictness of implementation will highly depend on your specific situation.