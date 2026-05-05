Phones Get Stolen At TSA Checkpoints More Often Than You Probably Realized

If you're a frequent flyer, going through airport security checks can feel like a mind-numbing chore standing between you and your destination. You almost go through it on autopilot, letting the airport powers-that-be handle it all. Somewhere in that fugue state, you may forget the very real possibility of making it past every checkpoint minus a phone. And yet, it's a very real possibility.

In fact, according to the TSA, somewhere between 90,000 and 100,000 items get left behind at security checkpoints on a monthly basis. Obviously, not all of those are phones, but plenty are. Now, TSA's electronics rules do cover what's allowed in checked bags versus carry-ons, but those guidelines don't really help once a device is sitting unattended in a tray.

Travel + Leisure spoke to one flyer who learned about airport theft the hard way. She was sprinting between gates to catch a connecting flight when she dropped her phone in a bin and kept moving without it. The realization only hit her once the plane started to take off. She pinged the airport from her laptop while still airborne but no reply came back. Eventually, the airport admitted it had never turned up.

Forgetfulness isn't the way you can turn phoneless, though. A viral TikTok from a flier, picked up by the New York Post, has a TSA agent telling her that placing your phone bare in the bin is "the fastest way to get it stolen." Phones, she relayed, are what agents see vanishing the most.