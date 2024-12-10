5 Of The Best Tech Backpacks To Store All Your Gadgets
For most people, picking out a backpack is pretty simple. But if you're the kind of person who likes to carry around a lot of tech, whether that's work gear, gaming equipment, or camera accessories, you've probably found yourself frustrated by most available options. Too many bags fit little more than a mid-sized laptop, a couple of notebooks, and some pens, leaving those of us who carry mice, game controllers, audio equipment, or other tech gadgets out in the cold. That's why we're rounding up five of the best tech backpacks that can store your whole battle station with ease.
I shudder to think about how many backpacks I've tested in my quest to find the best ones. To me, a perfect tech backpack has a ton of storage for gadgets large and small, is smartly designed to make everything easily accessible (no one wants to dig around for stuff), comfortable to wear even when fully loaded, and is tough enough to survive the most unexpected situations. And when you find the bag that meshes perfectly with your lifestyle and needs, you'll hang onto it until the sun burns out, which means longevity is yet another consideration.
But not everyone's needs are uniform, so instead of telling you about one gadget-friendly backpack, I've rounded up a whole gaggle of them. From giant backpacks that hold gargantuan gaming gear to slimmed down options that still pack a ton of tiny tech, we've got packs for packrat professionals, vivacious video gamers, fanatic photographers, and everyone in between.
The size queen: Razer Rogue V3
You're probably most acquainted with Razer in the context of its gaming laptops and peripherals, but the gamer-focused company has a robust line of accessories as well, including a whole lot of backpacks, crossbags, and other ways to transport your gear. A lot of it is nice, but if you're looking for pure storage capacity, there's no beating the Razer Rogue V3. I own the 18" version because it accommodated a gargantuan gaming laptop I used to lug everywhere, but smaller versions are available. SlashGear senior editor Chris Burns is fond of his 16" Rogue V3, calling it the best laptop bag he's used in a decade and giving it a 2024 Editor's Choice award.
The Rogue V3 is my favorite tech backpack because of its sheer size. I'm a short guy, so this enormous bag makes me look like Franklin the Turtle, but I don't care. This thing holds an enormous laptop, tablet, mechanical keyboard, mouse, Xbox controller, headphones, SSDs, notebooks, pens, glasses, cleaning cloths, charging cables for everything, and even a jacket or other clothes, with dedicated pockets for everything. It's the closest I'll come to a real life Bag of Holding.
For all the space it has, the Rogue V3 is quite well designed and constructed. Everything feels sturdy, from the stitching to the straps, and it balances the weight of its contents so that even when fully loaded up, it's not a problem to traverse airports or convention halls. And while some might find the chromatic Razer logo emblazoned vertically across the back a bit tacky, I actually think it's a neat touch. And despite its size, the Rogue V3 just barely fits under an airplane seat, meaning it can be brought aboard as a personal item.
The middle ground: Timbuk2 Q
For those who want to strike a balance between storage and portability, the Timbuk2 Q Laptop Backpack 2.0 is a fantastic option. This is the backpack that got me through grad school, walking back and forth across Harlem multiple times a day, catching the Metro up and downtown, and keeping me company through late night thesis writing sessions. Other students and hybrid workers who reviewed it on Amazon also loved it how smartly designed it is. Every pocket has a purpose, and all of them are easily accessible. It has a sling design that lets you access everything while hanging it off of one shoulder, which means you don't have to bother taking it all the way off just to grab something like earbuds.
The Timbuk2 Q holds a 15" laptop comfortably, along with a tablet, books, notebooks, glasses, earbuds, pens, cables, chargers, a mouse, and more. It's more than enough space for most people, even if you have a slew of gadgets to lug around. I particularly love the bottom compartment, which is perfect for mice and chargers or anything that doesn't neatly fit elsewhere. The only thing I don't like is that, due to the sling design, the front compartment only unzips around two of the three sides, which means the flap doesn't come all the way down.
The Timbuk2 Q is a remarkably well-constructed bag with great cushioning and sturdy straps. For some reason, there's a bottle opener on the right strap, which is neat, but I've never been in a situation where I needed to open a beer and also had my backpack on me. Also, the Q has some of the smoothest zippers I've ever used.
The photographer's favorite: Peak Design Everyday Backpack
The Peak Design Everyday Backpack has developed something of a cult following, particularly among photographers. SlashGear's Everyday Backpack review stamped it with an 8/10, and it's endorsed by photography enthusiasts like YouTube star Marques Brownlee. "I've tried other bags in the past ... This is the one I always come back to," he said. What makes the Everyday Backpack special is its modular design and side-mounted zippers, which together make it possible to access anything in the bag at any time without digging around, and also keep pieces of gear separate. This has made it especially useful for photographers, who need to keep lenses, batteries, storage cards, and other accessories easily accessible so they can quickly adapt to capture any moment.
Some other details make the Everyday Backpack stand out, including the latch closing mechanism that's much quicker to open and close than any zipper, and the theft-prevention zip pulls that keep someone from pickpocketing you in a crowded train or airport. There's also a laptop sleeve, since photographers may need to quickly transfer and send photos, and water bottle holders, since, you know, hydration is important.
However, the Everyday Backpack is price at an eye-watering $325. That's enough to make the vast majority of people pull back on the purchase. Thankfully, Peak Design offers a secondhand marketplace where you can buy used products. The company verifies each listing to make sure the seller is being upfront about the item's condition, and items purchased on the marketplace are subject to the same lifetime guarantee as new items. You'll have to check regularly if you want to snag a really great deal, but judging by the listings at the time of this writing, you can expect to save around $100 off the MSRP.
The frequent flier: SwissGear 1900 Scansmart
For those who find themselves more at home in airports than their actual homes, a backpack that travels well is a must. That's where the Wenger SwissGear 1900 Scansmart comes in. It's a brand with a reputation for making solid, long-lasting backpacks at affordable prices, and the 1900 Scansmart takes things a step further by adding some travel-specific features. I prefer other bags on this list, so although I enjoyed my 1900 Scansmart, I'd probabaly have held onto it if I were a more frequent flier. If that's you, this is a very compelling option. It's a ludicrously capacious bag that can take on all the gear you need for a quick trip and then some.
The 1900 Scansmart has a fold-out laptop pocket that will allow you to scan your computer through TSA security in most cases. It also has a floating tablet holder that fits most tablets, though it may not accommodate larger ones like the Apple iPad Pro or Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Most importantly for gadget lovers, it has an absolutely bananas number of different pockets and compartments that can store everything from SSDs to mice, charging cables and bricks, or handheld devices, along with some pens and notebooks. The bag is RFID shielded, which gives you a bit of extra protection as you travel, which you almost never need, but on the off-chance you happen to brush past a thief with a skimmer, it could help, I guess. The 1900 Scansmart also comes in an assortment of different colors, including red, blue, black, and white.
The teeny tiny titan: Timbuk2 x Astro Gaming CS03 Crossbody Sling
The other bags on this list are meant for maximalists —people who carry their whole tech lifestyle on their back. But what about those who prefer to keep things compact, swapping a heavy gaming laptop for a svelte gaming handheld like the Steam deck? Not to worry, as Timbuk2 has you covered with the Timbuk2 x Astro Gaming CS03 Crossbody Sling, a cute but functional sling-style bag designed for a tiny tech lifestyle.
The CS03 has a3 liter capacity, but it makes the most of that space. The bag is built to accommodate a Steam Deck OLED, Nintendo Switch, or similar handhelds, along with all the accessories you need, and Amazon reviewers agree it does just that. Reviewers and I both love that it's made of sturdy materials, which are water resistant to keep my gadgets safe from a light splash. I'm a big fan of the detailing, which is subtle but futuristic. As its name implies, this bag was designed in collaboration with Logitech's ASTRO series of gaming peripherals. It's my go to concert bag, perfect for a phone, charging bank, and snacks.
Inside, the main, felt-lined pouch holds a Steam Deck, switch, or similarly sized gadget. In front of that are a whopping 14 tiny pouches that hold either Switch game cartridges or SD cards, and then there are two medium sized pouches for chargers, earbuds, etc. Up front is a decently sized pocket held shut by a magnetic flap. I'd prefer velcro or a zipper, but the magnets are strong. Right above it is a zippered pocket that comfortably holds a large smartphone, and a zippered pocked on the back is perfect for the slim wallet I bring out to events.
Methodology: How these backpacks were chosen
Choosing the right backpack involves finding a product tailored to your needs, as everyone has different gear and a unique lifestyle. For this product roundup, it was important to choose a variety of different options, each with their own strengths. In this case, each of the products selected was subject to hands-on testing, either by myself or another member of the SlashGear team. We took these backpacks through their paces, incorporating them into our lifestyles to see if they held up for the long haul.