5 Of The Best Tech Backpacks To Store All Your Gadgets

For most people, picking out a backpack is pretty simple. But if you're the kind of person who likes to carry around a lot of tech, whether that's work gear, gaming equipment, or camera accessories, you've probably found yourself frustrated by most available options. Too many bags fit little more than a mid-sized laptop, a couple of notebooks, and some pens, leaving those of us who carry mice, game controllers, audio equipment, or other tech gadgets out in the cold. That's why we're rounding up five of the best tech backpacks that can store your whole battle station with ease.

I shudder to think about how many backpacks I've tested in my quest to find the best ones. To me, a perfect tech backpack has a ton of storage for gadgets large and small, is smartly designed to make everything easily accessible (no one wants to dig around for stuff), comfortable to wear even when fully loaded, and is tough enough to survive the most unexpected situations. And when you find the bag that meshes perfectly with your lifestyle and needs, you'll hang onto it until the sun burns out, which means longevity is yet another consideration.

But not everyone's needs are uniform, so instead of telling you about one gadget-friendly backpack, I've rounded up a whole gaggle of them. From giant backpacks that hold gargantuan gaming gear to slimmed down options that still pack a ton of tiny tech, we've got packs for packrat professionals, vivacious video gamers, fanatic photographers, and everyone in between.

