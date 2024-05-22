This Laptop Bag Is The Best I've Used In Nearly 10 Years

I've destroyed my fair share of backpacks over the past couple of decades. I carry a lot of stuff when I leave the house — usually a laptop, the laptop's cord, a bunch of pencils and pens, earbuds, external storage drive, chalk, gum, stickers, and a giant sketchpad. When I go to a tech event (like CES or IFA) for SlashGear, I exchange the art supplies for a giant DSLR camera and throw in a few more cords for good measure.

I want to be able to access any piece of gear I might need at any given time. I want to be able to walk through a city while it's raining and not worry about my electronics getting wet. I want comfort, but I also want to be able to stuff the bag under an airplane seat. I need a very good laptop backpack.

While I've tried many different kinds of backpacks, I've found that the "laptop backpack" or "gaming backpack" category of bag suits me best. I discovered this in 2015 when I started using a Razer Tactical Bag. I had a Razer Tactical Bag on my back for nearly a decade before it started to show any significant signs of wear. After testing a variety of bags over the past few months, I landed on a solid replacement from the same brand — Razer. The bag is called the Razer Rogue 16 Backpack V3 — Chromatic.