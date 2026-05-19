11 MacOS Apps That Give You Features Apple Doesn't Include Out Of The Box

If you have been a Mac user for any amount of time, then you know full well that you have to be incredibly patient if you want Apple to add a particular missing feature, and internalize the very real possibility that the feature may never actually come. The clearest example of that is how window tiling — perhaps the most glaring omission in a modern computer — wasn't possible natively until macOS Sequoia. On the bright side, there is a thriving macOS app ecosystem that picks up the slack whenever Apple neglects to put tension on the rope. Many devs have given up waiting for Apple and just made the features that should already be there — or improved Apple's attempts at them.

We know it doesn't speak highly of a company that its customers have to turn to third parties to do the things they need, but that's just the reality of the situation. Virtually every missing feature on macOS can be added via a third-party app, often so well that you forget it was never there. And if Apple's feature implementation is weak sauce, there are apps that can do it way better. We recommend these 11 apps to upgrade your Mac, rather than twiddling your thumbs for a decade in hopes that Apple will implement them.