5 Settings You Might Want To Change After Updating To macOS Tahoe 26

Since 2013, Apple has consistently named macOS versions after famous nature spots in and around California. This year, the company continued the tradition by naming the latest macOS version "Tahoe," inspired by Lake Tahoe. At the same time, Apple introduced one of the biggest changes to its OS branding by switching to more consistent year-based version numbers across its entire OS lineup. Under the old system, this year's macOS would've been macOS 16, but it is labeled as macOS 26. Similarly, iOS 19 is officially iOS 26.

After being in beta since June 9, macOS 26/Tahoe is finally out to the public. The OS brings a lot of new features to MacBooks, including a new Liquid Glass design, customization for Control Center and folders, new options for making Genmojis, the ability to see Live Activities straight from a connected iPhone, an all-new Phone app, and more. That said, the launch hasn't been entirely smooth. Tahoe has also triggered one serious issue, particularly for MacBook Pro models with a Touch Bar. Some users report that the new macOS Tahoe makes the Touch Bar laggy and unresponsive, while others say that their Touch Bar display area has disappeared entirely. Currently, the issue is unresolved, and Apple has yet to release a bug fix.

Beyond these early hurdles, macOS has plenty to offer. And just like you would tweak a few options when setting up a brand-new MacBook, there are a few settings in macOS Tahoe that are worth tweaking.