Upgrading To macOS Tahoe? Your Favorite MacBook Feature Might Break

Apple started rolling out the big macOS Tahoe update a few days ago, and it has seemingly raised some issues for users with an older Mac on their desk. Specifically, the MacBook Pro models that come equipped with a Touch Bar atop the keyboard deck. For some users, it's laggy, while a few report that the system is completely broken.

In case you're new to the MacBook line, the Touch Bar is a touch-sensitive display panel that lets users control system settings, such as volume and brightness, take quick actions, get emoji suggestions, and even access app-specific tools. The Touch Bar was heavily marketed when it originally launched, though it proved to be a controversial design choice, and after a seven-year run, Apple finally discontinued it in 2023 as the company streamlined its MacBook Pro and Air portfolio.

Atleast Apple didn't forget about the 4 Macs that have the Touchbar and added the Liquid Glass sliders🙃 but god is it LAGGY💀 pic.twitter.com/ttvwO0JPwv — Sankew (@Sankew06) June 10, 2025

Now, it seems the Touch Bar issue has been noticed by users ever since the early developer build of macOS Tahoe was released. One X user captured on video (above) the laggy implementation of the Liquid Glass design on the Touch Bar. Another user on X mentions that the input lag is as slow as five seconds between gesture and output. But it seems the bug was reported widely after the software update was rolled out widely for all compatible Mac models earlier this month, and some users are facing it worse than the rest.