10 Ways MacBook's Spotlight Search Can Help Make Your Life A Little Easier

On Windows, the Start menu is how you find apps and search for files. On macOS, there's Spotlight. Spotlight debuted with OS X Tiger in 2004, and it's more or less been the same ever since — with steady improvements. To summon Spotlight on macOS, you either press the included Search key on your MacBook Air M4's function row or use the keyboard combination Cmd + spacebar. Apple says that Spotlight is "an easy way to find anything on your iMac ... you can also use Spotlight to open apps or perform quick actions." It seems deceptively simple at first — just a floating search bar — but never judge a book by its cover. For those who want to go beyond a barebones app-opener, Spotlight has a whole bunch of tricks up its sleeve.

Here, we're looking at all those little ways the current macOS Spotlight makes your work easier and faster. Spotlight can do a lot more than just open apps; in some cases, it can replace the function of a dedicated app by typing just a couple of words. For clarity's sake, we're not talking about the new Spotlight upgrades coming in Fall 2025 with macOS Tahoe (nor that sleek Apple Liquid Glass), though we'll mention what you can look forward to. Everything you see here you can do now on the latest version of macOS Sequoia. The following, in our humble opinion, are the 10 best ways macOS's Spotlight can serve you.