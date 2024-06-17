6 Alternative Search Engines To Google, And Why You Might Want To Try Them

As Google grew in size and influence over the years, the tech giant also grew to exercise an awful lot of power over the shape of the internet, and its data-hungry tendrils reach into nearly every facet of online life. Google is tracking your devices. It tracks search and browsing history in your Chrome browser, your smartphone, and most web pages you visit.

At the same time, it highly influences what people publish online and has given rise to an entire SEO industry, since any webpage that doesn't satisfy its opaque requirements is doomed to languish in obscurity. End users and publishers were largely willing to ignore Google's privacy concerns and search rankings so long as it kept delivering users to the right places on the web . For a while, it felt like a good deal. But that arrangement increasingly feels one-sided as search results degrade and AI Overviews tell people to eat glue.

If you're feeling tired of Google, or maybe just curious about other search engines, there's no judgment here. We've gone through the best Google alternatives so you don't have to, exploring what makes each of its many competitors unique. You may be surprised to find that there are search engines you've never heard of, or that some of the ones you have heard of are better than you thought. So without any further preamble, let's dive in and help you complete your search for a better internet search engine.