How To Find And Delete Your Google Chrome Search And Browsing History

Deleting your Google Chrome search and browsing history can be a necessity if the computer or phone you're using is utilized by multiple people. After all, your browsing history can reveal personal information you wouldn't want to fall into the wrong hands. So, whether your nephew borrows your phone or you're using a public computer, you'll need to know how to delete your history to stay as private and secure as possible.

Let's clear up something first: The best way to delete your search history (specifically, your search queries or search activity) across devices is to clear your Google activity. If you are still signed into your Google account, deleting browsing data will only partially protect your search history and other Google app activity — users will still be able to access your search history via the My Google Activity page. This is why you should always sign out of your Google account on shared devices. Deleting Google activity will also give you the choice of clearing your location history, Google Maps routes, Android app activity, Google Assistant commands, and more.

Deleting your Google Chrome browsing history (or data) on the other hand, can delete things like websites you've visited, address bar predictions, cookies and site data, download history, passwords, and more. Check this Google support page for details of what you can delete. Note: If you sync your data to your Google account, it will get deleted across devices when you clear your browsing history and data.