Your Android Is About To Serve Google's Device Tracking Network: Here's How To Opt-Out

With over three billion devices around the globe being powered by Android, it's easy to get lost in the crowd — except for when you actually lose your phone, in which case standing out isn't quite so fun. Google's Find My Device service has been around for years, and makes the process of locating a lost Android device less stressful. Though incredibly useful, this feature pales in comparison to Apple's Find My service, which lets you find iPhones and iPads regardless of their power state.

After years of longing for a better solution, Google is rolling out an updated Find My Device network that addresses this major concern and brings forward even greater device tracking functionalities. Rolling out first in the U.S. and Canada, Android users will be able to locate their lost or misplaced devices that are offline — or even switched off if it's a Pixel 8 phone.

To make this work, however, the Find My Device network is harnessing the goodness of crowdsourcing, which might not sit well with everyone for privacy's sake. Fortunately, there's a way to opt-out if you're unwilling to partake in this community-powered feature.