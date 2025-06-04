Worried An Image Was Made By AI? These Google Tools Can Help You Investigate

As artificial intelligence gets better, detecting AI-generated images has gotten harder. With Gemini, Imagen, Veo, and Lyria, Google is busy making ways to produce AI-generated text, images, videos, and music. To its credit, it has also been spending a lot of time developing ways we can distinguish when content is AI-generated. Last month, Google began the testing phase of its new SynthID detector, a portal that will enable users to determine if a piece of content has been generated by AI. SynthID uses watermarks first developed in 2023, which are digital markers embedded directly into the pixels of AI-generated content. They don't affect photo quality and can't be seen by humans. That's where the SynthID detector comes in. After you upload a file, the portal will alert you if it finds a watermark. There's currently a waiting list to try it, and there haven't yet been any reports of anyone trying it, so we only have Google's announcement to go on.

However, even before testing, it's clear that there are going to be limitations. The biggest constraint is that this only works if the AI content is generated using tools made by Google or one of its SynthID partners, like Nvidia. The technology to embed SynthID watermarks is also available as open-source software, but it's unlikely that all AI generation platforms will embrace AI-spotting watermarks. "No watermarks" could be a selling point for AI image generation companies targeting less scrupulous people. Since the SynthID detector isn't yet available, we'll look at some existing Google tools that might help you spot AI-generated images.