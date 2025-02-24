12 Ways To Make macOS Sequoia Run Faster

If you recently switched from Windows to a MacBook (or you're not super tech savvy), then you may still be unfamiliar with how to close apps correctly in macOS. Unlike Windows, where most apps can be closed with the X, most Mac apps, conversely, remain open after you click the X — thus consuming resources in the background and potentially slowing down your device. Get into the habit of pressing command + Q when the app is in focus to completely close it out. Otherwise, you can close an app from the menu bar or through its menu bar icon (if it has one) and selecting the quit option.

You can also use Activity Monitor. Search for it with the Spotlight, then find any unwanted running apps and kill them with the Stop button. For any app that refuses to close, you can use the keystroke option + command + escape to summon the Force Quit window. It's safe to quit anything here, including Finder — if for whatever reason it's giving you grief — but do try to quit the program properly first. Force quit does carry the risk of losing your unsaved work.

For the ultimate convenience, you can install a program like QuitAll. QuitAll is a user-friendly way to quit programs; it doesn't bombard you with processes like Activity Monitor and lets you see background processes in plain English — not tech nerd speak. QuitAll comes with the extra benefit of an auto-quit feature that closes apps for you that you haven't touched in a while. However, the app does cost $10 for the full version after a free trial.

