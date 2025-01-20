12 Safari Settings That Can Improve Your Mac's Browsing Speed & Performance

Part of the reason your browsing may feel so slow has nothing to do with your browser at all, but with the website. Most websites you visit are filled to the brim with ads, trackers, resources from content delivery networks, and various cookie warnings and newsletter nags. These things, collectively, gobble up system resources and slow down your browsing experience. A content blocker stems that flow and may avoid you going over your data cap besides.

AdGuard for Safari is an excellent choice for a hands-off blocker. If you're not a fan of AdGuard, try 1Blocker. Wipr 2 has no free version at $4.99, but this does put it neck-and-neck with the premium versions of the other two; AdGuard and 1Blocker lock their best features behind paid purchases, so you will have to fork over some money if you want the best content blocking experience.

We'll use AdGuard for Safari as our example. After installing the app, open the Settings in Safari (click Safari > Settings in the menu bar, or use the shortcut Command + ,) and click on the Extensions section. Here you need to tick the boxes one by one for every instance of AdGuard. These are all necessary filters. We also recommend clicking the "Allow in Private Browsing" in each filter section so your content blocker works in incognito mode, too. If a website ever requires you to disable AdGuard, then simply click on the extension beside the URL bar and hit the checkbox for "Enabled on this website." Browsing from now on should be noticeably faster and put less stress on your RAM.

