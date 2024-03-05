8 Of The Best Apps To Help You Keep Up With Current Events In 2024

Every day, more news is being published than you could ever keep up with. Some estimate there are between two and three million articles published both on and off the web every twenty-four hours. One of the merits, or perils, of living in the modern world is that you do have a chance at keeping up with at least some of that. However, with a wide-open internet in front of you, you might not know where to begin if you want to keep up with current events.

Luckily, this is an issue that a lot of different people have thought up a solution to, and that solution can be found in the form of various apps. For just about any news you want to follow, there will be able to help you aggregate and read that news. With the amount of apps out there, there are naturally some that are better than others for keeping up with current events at any given time.

Whether it be through fantastic aggregation, or from user-generated discussion on current events, there are many ways to keep up with what's going on in the world using apps. The best apps offer different ways to stay up-to-date, but the result remains the same: you are more well-informed about having the app installed. Eight of these apps stand out as the best above the rest.

When looking to aggregate the aggregators, some stand out from the pack.