37 Chrome Keyboard Shortcuts To Supercharge Your Web Browsing

Despite the most ardent efforts by Microsoft and Apple, Google's Chrome is currently the most popular web browser on the planet. While some people attribute its meteoric success to the fact that Microsoft's Internet Explorer had left people desperate for an alternative, Chrome was an incredibly fresh take on the browser, a good product on its own terms. Many web surfers had never encountered things like browser tabs or the Omnibox before Chrome. Additionally, Chrome was easy and intuitive to use while still having plenty of features and adjustable settings. Today, most widely distributed browsers are based on Chromium, the open source project underlying Chrome, including Chrome competitor Microsoft Edge.

With a massive list of keyboard shortcuts, Chrome allows users to fly through the interface and between tabs with ease. We've rounded up some of the most effective Chrome keyboard shortcuts that will help you supercharge your web browsing experience. So, from tab and window management shortcuts that will save you time, to feature shortcuts that will help you manage your Chrome experience, here are 37 Chrome key commands and six bonus mouse shortcuts that will change the way you use Google's popular web browser.