Reviving An Old Mac: Tips From An Expert To Bring Your Old Laptop Back To Life

MacDonald also told SlashGear that software refresh is one of the most common customer requests they handle for older machines. "You would be surprised how many issues can be resolved by simply updating or reinstalling the software – so that's always a good place to start," says MacDonald.

Advertisement

So, how should you approach the revival of an old Mac? Let's start with the software. Always check if your Mac is running the latest software update available from Apple. If it is still entitled to an update from Apple, you can check and install it by following this path: Apple menu (top-left corner of the screen) > System Settings > General > Software Update. For older Macs, you may see this route: Apple menu > System Preferences > Software Update.

The latest version of macOS as of this writing is Sequoia; you can check if it is available for your old Mac on Apple's support site, as well as find resources for older versions of macOS, such as Sonoma, Ventura, and Monterey. You might have to optimize the storage for the recent releases, and there are chances you might run into errors that may require macOS Recovery, startup disk repair, firmware restoration, or full erasure. Even then, a software update can only take an old Mac so far.

Advertisement

"Once you start getting into models 6+ years in age, it might be time to consider upgrading as the hardware and motherboard wear out," says MacDonald. At that point, you'll need to visit a repair outlet and get your Mac checked for worn or broken parts, disconnected cables, loose ports, or any such hardware defect that could need a part replacement and the deft skills of a seasoned repair expert.