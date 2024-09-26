4 Underrated iOS And iPadOS 18 Features You Should Be Using

While September does mean colder days are on the way, for many, it's always been synonymous with the annual Apple event. Alongside the newest iterations of the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, Apple also finally released the public versions of macOS Sequoia, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18, after initially announcing them during the 2024 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

2024 has been all about AI. Ultimately, that means Apple Intelligence, which is essentially Apple's first step toward generative AI, has stolen most of the spotlight. Not saying it doesn't deserve the attention, but if you don't have an iPad with Apple's silicon chips, one of the iPhone 15 Pro models, or aren't planning to upgrade to the shiny new iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Intelligence is something you'll unfortunately not be able to take advantage of.

Plus, even if your iPhone or iPad is compatible with Apple Intelligence, you'll still have to wait for iOS and iPadOS 18.1 for those AI features to roll out (unless you decide to download the iOS 18.1 developer beta). Fortunately, iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 offer much more than just AI features, and a couple of features deserve much more attention than they've been getting.

