TikTok Is Obsessed With This New iPadOS 18 Feature On iPad: Here's Why

Apple announced the latest versions of its operating systems, namely iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, at WWDC 2024 last June. Most of the announcement was focused on Apple Intelligence, which is Apple's take on AI. Some of these improvements were to be expected, like being able to talk to Siri more naturally or to compose messages with the help of AI. However, iPadOS 18 is getting one new feature that is currently blowing up on TikTok despite its unassuming name — Math Notes.

You might be wondering why people are getting excited about math, especially as there are plenty of different calculator apps you can download on the App Store. While the iPad finally getting a native calculator app might be big news for Apple, it certainly seems like something that the Cupertino company should have done a long time ago.

However, the wait is absolutely worth it, as the Math Notes feature in the Calculator app is unlike anything seen before. So, what is Math Notes and how will it change the lives of students and professionals everywhere?