4 Best iPad Features That'll Be Available Later This Fall

While the iPad is filled with many features that students can greatly benefit from, one app it has lacked since its debut in 2010 is the Calculator app. Ultimately, this has meant that iPad users were left to rely on Calculator for iPad! and other third-party calculator applications. However, if there's anything Apple stands out for, it's because they always go the extra mile. Although, on occasion, it takes the tech giant a bit longer than its competitors, Apple always makes the wait worth it.

Luckily, the Calculator app is no exception. With iPadOS 18, Apple finally introduced a Calculator app. At first glance, it'll appear identical to the Calculator app you're used to seeing on your Apple devices, but with more screen real estate. What really sets this app apart from other free and paid third-party calculator apps is the Math Notes feature it offers. Using this feature, users can type or handwrite simple or complex mathematical equations and their iPad will solve them in real-time. What is even more impressive is that Math Notes will not only solve the equation for the user, it will provide the answer to them in their own handwriting.

One of the best ways to study for advanced Math or Physics classes is to see complex equations graphed visually. While you could use a third-party app like Desmos, with iPadOS 18, all it takes is a single tap to see an equation's graph. Math Notes can also keep track of variables you use in the Notes app, and reference them when solving an equation.