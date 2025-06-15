Windows 11 Is Getting An All-New Start Menu – Here's How You Can Try It Out

Microsoft has introduced a scrollable Start menu in the latest Insider Preview Build 26200.5641 (KB5060824), released to the Dev Channel. Now, instead of clicking a button to see unpinned apps, you can just scroll down to the new "All" section. This section shows all your apps in the Category view, grouped into folders like Productivity, Social, Creativity, and Games. Within each folder, your most-used apps appear first. Windows will only create a category if there are at least three apps that fit into it. If not, those apps show up in a general "Other" category at the bottom. If you prefer a simpler layout, you can also switch to the Grid view, which shows your apps in alphabetical order.

While Windows 11 still doesn't let you manually resize the Start menu like in previous versions, it now automatically adjusts based on the screen size. On larger displays, you'll see eight columns of pinned apps, while on smaller ones it'll only show six. The same scaling applies to the recommended items and categories as well. By default, the Pinned section will show just two rows, which is fewer than before. If you only have a handful of apps pinned, it shrinks to a single row.

If you want the Start menu to show just your apps, you can disable the Recommended section by going to Settings > Personalization > Start. There's also a new mobile button that appears right next to the search bar at the top. Clicking it expands the Start menu and shows the Phone Link widget on the right.

