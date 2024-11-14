The Pros And Cons Of Open Source Software: Is It Really Safe?

The Steam Deck was a revolution in mobile gaming for PC, but it was also one for a reason most people weren't aware of: bringing Linux to the masses. The Steam Deck runs SteamOS, its own custom distribution of Linux. If you haven't heard of Linux (or don't know what it does) the TL;DR is that it's a free, open source operating system that can be used by anyone on almost any device. Open source software (OSS) is exactly as its name suggests: software which source code is open, available for anyone to examine at their convenience. Closed-source software is restricted to authorized individuals — mostly proprietary stuff in the tech industry. There's a good chance you've seen a particular software you're interested in putting a lot of marketing weight behind the fact that it's open source. If its code is open to the world, does that mean it's safe?

The answer is not a simple yes or no, although the short answer is yes — for the most part. As with everything in life, things are rarely ever simple and straightforward. I've been an enthusiastic member of many open-source communities for years, using and contributing to Linux and OSS programs of all kinds. Here's my two cents on the pros and cons of OSS, and whether you risk anything when you use it.