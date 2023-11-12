Firefox Vs Chrome: Which Web Browser Is Better For Android

When Google Chrome first launched in 2008, it had a lot of innovations, like its multiprocess architecture, that made it the superior browser to use at the time. However, fast-forward 15 years later, and a lot has changed, with other browsers like Mozilla Firefox integrating the same things into its offering. Since the differences seem so marginal, deciding which web browser to choose can feel more complicated than it used to be.

If you own an Android phone, chances are that Chrome came installed with it, and you currently use it to search the web. According to some estimates, over 60% of internet users use Chrome. However, just because it's popular doesn't automatically make it the best browser on the market for an Android phone. Like virtually every application, competitors are vying for that number one spot, and Firefox has been one such browser waiting in the wings for over a decade.

What browser is best for you will come down to what you value, whether that be functionality, security, or privacy, as well as each browser's performance and special features. Realistically, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox are both solid browsers to use. Still, each possesses key features that may help you decide which one to use for your Android device.