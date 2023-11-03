How To Use Credential Manager On Your Android Device (And Why You Should)

In today's online world, it can become hard to keep track of every unique login and password for your accounts. Gone are the days of easily-cracked letter-only passwords, as today, there are a multitude of more secure ways to log in, including one-time passwords, pins, and biometrics like facial recognition. Sadly, traditional passwords have become unsafe to use, and these new forms of authorization make your accounts more secure.

On the other hand, having all of these different ways to log in for all your different accounts adds yet another layer to the login process, which can sometimes make it inconvenient to switch between devices. After all, your phone may be logged in using a saved password, but your laptop browser may log in using a passkey or "Sign in with..." option.

Google's Credential Manager is a Jetpack API that streamlines multiple sign-in methods, including passwords, passkeys, and "Sign in with..." options via your Google account and social sites like Facebook. This new built-in Android feature consolidates it into a single API, which makes it much easier for developers to integrate various secure login methods for a single login screen. If you're looking to use the new Credential Manager update, this article will fill you in on everything you need to know.