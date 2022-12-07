This Software Allows You To Put The Classic Start Menu On Windows 11

The off-putting redesign of the Start menu is the primary reason why many hate Windows 11. Microsoft radically changed the feel and layout of the new Start menu. It's centered now, sacrificing the muscle memory Windows users have developed over the years. The search bar has also jumped to the top.

The app list is gone too; accessed indirectly with a tiny button. You won't find recently installed or recently used apps in the list either. Instead, you're shown two grids of pre-pinned and recommended apps (via Microsoft). Live tiles, app folders, app sections are missing too.

You can reposition the Start menu (along with the rest of the icons) to the left corner using Settings. But you cannot restore the other features offered in the Windows 10 Start menu. At least, not without third-party solutions. Until a recent update, you could get the classic Start menu with a simple edit to the Windows Registry. But Microsoft doesn't allow it anymore (via Microsoft). We'll list a few programs you can install to get back the original Start menu on Windows 11.