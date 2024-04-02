How To Enroll In Windows Insider (And Why You Might Want To)
The digital landscape is constantly evolving, with new tools, programs, and apps launching each day. It can be daunting to stay ahead of the curve and get a full grasp on the latest innovations, even if you're a developer or run a technology-based business. Though Microsoft has historically made some big mistakes, it has created programs to help its developers and enthusiasts stay on the cutting edge. One of its most popular initiatives is called the Windows Insider program.
Introduced in 2014, Windows Insider was pitched as a way to get access to early-test versions of Windows. According to the Microsoft website, Windows Insider allows developers to test out new Windows features, offer feedback, and get behind-the-scenes peeks. Insider subscribers can also get the chance to test-run new apps that hopefully won't become one of Windows' more pointless ones you should uninstall immediately.
So, how does one go about enrolling in Windows Insider? Thankfully, it's relatively easy to get started.
How to enroll in the Windows Insider program
Regardless of your reasoning for wanting to join the Windows Insider program, doing so is incredibly easy. It only takes a few simple steps, which can be performed from any Windows 11 laptop or PC (assuming you haven't downgraded from Windows 11 back to Windows 10).
1. Open your Windows 11 Settings menu and look for the Windows Update button.
2. Select Windows Update and look for the Windows Insider Program button.
3. Select the Get Started button, following the subsequent on-screen prompts.
4. Link your desired Microsoft account when prompted.
5. Choose which one of the Insider channels you'd like to join. There are four channels: Canary (minimal testing has been performed), Dev (more testing has been performed), Beta (preparing for release), and Release Preview (ready for the public).
6. Select the Continue button, approve the terms and conditions, and select the Restart Now button.
7. Once the restart is complete, go back to the Settings menu, select Windows Update, and select the Update Now button.
With that, you're officially a part of the Windows Insider initiative and can access all that your chosen channel has to offer. You can also go through the registration process via the Microsoft website.
The benefits of Windows Insider
So, once you successfully get in on the Windows Insider program, what should you do next? Well, there are loads of things to do and try out, first and foremost being the Windows Insider Preview Builds. You can test out these early builds of new Windows updates and discuss them and all of their features with the Insider community. On the business end, you also have the opportunity to try out Windows Server Insider Previews and Remote Server Administration tools, test apps and infrastructure before the next Windows release, and preview business security, management, and productivity features.
Meanwhile, developers can try out Windows Software Development Kit Insider Preview Builds, which include detailed pre-release notes. Additionally, you get to participate in improving Microsoft's Windows software.
One of the central factors behind the launch of Windows Insider in 2014 was to get feedback from users. This way, Microsoft can make changes to keep Windows running smoothly and ensure customer satisfaction when the wide release of new updates and features arrives.