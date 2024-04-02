How To Enroll In Windows Insider (And Why You Might Want To)

The digital landscape is constantly evolving, with new tools, programs, and apps launching each day. It can be daunting to stay ahead of the curve and get a full grasp on the latest innovations, even if you're a developer or run a technology-based business. Though Microsoft has historically made some big mistakes, it has created programs to help its developers and enthusiasts stay on the cutting edge. One of its most popular initiatives is called the Windows Insider program.

Introduced in 2014, Windows Insider was pitched as a way to get access to early-test versions of Windows. According to the Microsoft website, Windows Insider allows developers to test out new Windows features, offer feedback, and get behind-the-scenes peeks. Insider subscribers can also get the chance to test-run new apps that hopefully won't become one of Windows' more pointless ones you should uninstall immediately.

So, how does one go about enrolling in Windows Insider? Thankfully, it's relatively easy to get started.