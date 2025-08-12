5 Settings You Should Immediately Change On Your MacBook

Just bought a MacBook? Welcome to the best computer purchase of your life. Whether you've got the entry-level MacBook Air M4 or the top-of-the-line MacBook Pro M4 Max, it's an excellent device for everything but gaming with that impressive Apple Silicon. As long as you know before buying a MacBook what you're getting yourself into, it's smooth sailing ahead; even now I have no regrets about making the switch from Windows to Mac. One thing in particular that's great about Macs is that they're very hands-off devices, but this creates an unanticipated problem: Very little is explained to you. Aside from getting notifications from the Tips app, you're often unaware of a lot of what your MacBook can do until you stumble upon it — even if it has been there in front of your face the whole time.

We've gone into great detail on macOS tips new Mac owners should know, but this list could very well be useful for someone who already owns a MacBook, too. We'll keep it short and sweet with five settings you may not have heard of, but that could make a huge difference once you turn them on. None of the options we'll mention here require any third-party software and should work out of the box with the latest version of macOS. Try out these settings and find even more you didn't know your MacBook was capable of.