How To Customize Your MacBook's Trackpad Gestures

Say what you want about Apple's expensive hardware, but its MacBooks are some of the best-built laptops money can buy. As mentioned in our review of the MacBook Air M4, the fact that you get twice the amount of RAM for a cheaper starting price than last year actually makes it a great value offering.

Navigating around apps on macOS will have you moving your cursor a lot — which is when you also notice the MacBook's impeccable trackpad. It's big, made from glass, and clicks with precision and satisfying haptics. Though most might be familiar with the usual two-finger swipe gesture to scroll up or down pages, macOS is best experienced when you familiarize yourself with the several trackpad gestures that make using a Mac easier.

You get a few useful gestures built into the operating system, and macOS does a decent job of demoing them — though you do have to go looking for these options. If you've just picked up a MacBook and are new to macOS, here is how you can use and customize its trackpad gestures to speed up daily operations.