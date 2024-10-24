How To Mirror & Control Your Android Phone From A Windows PC

Being able to mirror and control your Android phone from a Windows PC can greatly enhance your productivity. Doing so not only allows you to view your smartphone's content on a larger screen but also lets you view your phone's notifications on the PC. Imagine effortlessly navigating through your apps or responding to messages directly from your computer, all while maintaining focus on your primary device.

The option to control your phone from your PC also eliminates the need to constantly switch between devices, resulting in a more efficient workflow. Additionally, mirroring can be advantageous when you need to present your phone's content to a wider audience without any hassle.

The good news is that you don't need to rely on third-party apps to access your Android phone's screen on a Windows 10 or 11 PC. Below, we'll show you how to wirelessly control your Android device from a Windows PC using the built-in Miracast support or Microsoft's Phone Link app.