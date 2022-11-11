Everything You Need To Know About Running Android Apps On Windows 11

Running Android apps on Windows was once a demanding, arduous task. You needed clunky third-party emulators often riddled with bugs and crawling with intrusive ads. Even when the Android emulator worked just as it was supposed to, the app performance was painfully poor. But that changed with Windows 11 when Microsoft announced native virtualization support for running Android apps.

Microsoft partnered with Amazon and Intel to bring the Amazon Appstore and support for all processor types (AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm) to Windows 11 (via Microsoft). The Amazon Appstore lets you download and install Android apps, officially. It's backed by the Windows Subsystem for Android, much like the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

You only need to get the Amazon Appstore from the Microsoft Store; the Windows Subsystem for Android will be quietly auto-installed behind the scenes.

While there are workarounds (and we'll get into those later), the Amazon Appstore is required because it's the official way to run Android apps on Windows 11. It's only available in select countries and naturally requires an Amazon account.