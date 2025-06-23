You Can Turn Your Old SSD Into A Portable Drive - Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most laptops and computers now come with SSDs for internal storage thanks to their speed and reliability. But these drives are often on the smaller side, usually between 256GB and 1TB. Upgrading your internal SSD is a smart way to add more space, but that doesn't mean the old one has to go to waste. As long as it's in good shape, you can turn it into a fully functioning external storage drive for your laptop, tablet, phone or other devices.

Unlike external hard drives, internal ones don't have a casing or a USB port that lets you connect them directly to other devices. Fortunately, there's a simple fix: an SSD enclosure. It's a small case with a slot for your internal SSD and a built-in connector like a USB-A or USB-C port. Once you place the SSD inside the enclosure, it works just like an external drive and you don't need to install any drivers or specialized software to make it work. The enclosure not only gives it a USB interface but also keeps it protected.

If your old SSD is already on its last legs, putting it in an enclosure won't bring it back to life, so it's a good idea to test the drive before spending money on an enclosure.